After past flooding, Pasco County neighbors on-edge ahead of weekend rain

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Martin Chacon doesn’t have to think hard to remember Hurricane Milton. A big reminder remains on his property near Dade City.

Much of his property is covered in what looks like a lake, but only a fraction of the water should be there.

Most of the water that flooded after Hurricane Milton remains trapped, and what remains is actually an improvement.

For months, Martin and his next-door neighbors, Victor and Dorena Lemus, couldn’t use the road to their homes because it was underwater.

“We basically got everybody else’s water,” said Victor.

The water finally retreated a bit, but there’s still plenty there, and now, there’s a worry about what this weekend’s rain will mean for the group of neighbors.

“High anxiety,” said Dorena. “It really is, being that there’s still water on the other side of the road.”

They’re not the only anxious homeowners in Pasco County after widespread flooding issues last year.

However, the county says it is making preparations for this weekend’s possible downpours, which it’s calling the county’s “kickoff for hurricane season.”

Two sandbag sites are now open and are open 24 hours a day:



Public Works C-Barn – 30908 Warder Rd, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course – 7223 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey

The county is also performing extra checks before the weekend to make sure storm drains are unclogged and working properly.

Public works crews remain on stand-by and ready to respond to any problems.

WFTS

However, neighbors like Chacon and the Lemuses remain worried.

Despite last year’s flooding, their homes were unscathed. They’re not sure they’ll be so lucky this time around.

“We are concerned,” Dorena said. “You know, if we have back-to-back hurricanes, we’re done.”

If you know of an issue that you think Pasco County should address before the possible rain this weekend, you can call their Customer Service line at (727) 847-2411. Calls will be answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.