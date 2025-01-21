Rain, cold temps ahead in Tampa as historic snowstorm hits northern Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. — While the Florida Panhandle deals with a generational winter storm, the Tampa Bay area will be bundled up and dodging rain.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said the heaviest of the rain is expected to fall overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. During that time period, pockets of heavier rain and maybe even a rumble of thunder are possible.

While it rains, temperatures will drop into the 30s across much of the area north of I-4. While a patch of freezing rain or sleet is possible in Citrus County, the majority of the winter weather is expected to be north of Ocala and along the I-10 corridor.

You may be wondering why, if temperatures drop into the 30s in parts of the area, we aren't expecting winter precipitation. Here's Greg with some Dee-Tails about winter precipitation.

The Dee-Tails on Winter Precipitation Types

Even without the rain, a cold weather advisory is in effect for much of the Tampa Bay area starting at 1 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. During the cold weather advisory, wind chills could be as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you are heading north toward Tallahassee or west on I-10, make sure to check road conditions. The entire region is under a Winter Storm Warning, and road conditions could change quickly. This powerful winter storm could cause up to four inches of snow in some areas of the Florida panhandle.

Florida won't be the only area impacted by the storm. Areas from Houston east to Jacksonville and north up I-95 are all under Winter Storm Warnings. There's even a Blizzard Warning for parts of the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

With the size of this storm system, expect airline delays into and out of Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans, Mobile, Jacksonville, Charleston, and other areas.

Here are the latest delays and cancellations at Tampa International Airport.

The rain should begin to wind down during the day on Wednesday, with some breaks of sun possible in the afternoon. Still, temperatures will remain chilly in the 50s.

Temperatures in the 70s may return to the area starting Sunday and Monday of next week.