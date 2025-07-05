Residents in Pasco prepare for more rain as they continue to recover from previous storms

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFTS) — Pasco County is currently on high alert as heavy rain is expected to affect the area over the weekend. In preparation for the anticipated storms, county officials have spent the week urging residents to get ready for potential flooding.

Sandbag sites are open 24 hours a day through Sunday at the Public Works C-Barn and the San Antonio Magnolia Golf Course.

Residents prepare for flooding

As residents make preparations, Jennifer Haywood says it's not that easy in her rural Zephyrhills community.

"There is no way to prepare for what's coming," she said.

Haywood described the persistent flooding issues on her property, noting that a road on one side remains underwater.

"Water will come in back here like it always does. It's not dried up from Milton, yet it's still there. My main road cannot be accessed at all," she explained.

On another end of her land, water accumulation from previous rains continues to pose a problem.

"It's so much water, it can't be pumped out like other areas, like Silver Oaks and, you know, Otis Allen and things like that. They can take that water and put it in retention ponds. There's absolutely nowhere to put it over here," Haywood added.

She has experienced flooding in her backyard days and even weeks after a storm, leading her to brace for the impending weekend weather.

"I don't know what it's going to take to get it across to someone that we are in dire need of help back here," Haywood said.

Looking for assistance, Haywood is turning to governmental aid, specifically the more than $585 million the county received this year to support disaster recovery efforts.

U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis outlined how Pasco intends to use the federal funding to serve its low and moderate-income residents, including:

Implementation of strategies for affordable replacement housing and repairs to damaged homes.

Stormwater improvements and critical infrastructure projects to improve resiliency.

Economic development plans for impacted small businesses that employ a majority of low-to-moderate-income residents

"The last thing on that page is a quote from Gus Bilirakis, and it says, 'I will never stop fighting for my constituents.' And I'm wondering, Gus, come on over and fight for me, buddy, because I need you to come and pull me out of the swamp over here. I'm serious," she stated.

Haywood has explored alternatives and suggested a potential solution.

"I did ask, 'Can I have my pre-Milton value for my home, for my property, buy it back from me?' Very easy. I will leave here. You can have this, make it a pond. I don't care what you do with it. Just let me get out of here in a good way. That was denied."

Until a viable solution is found, Haywood will have to continue to deal with rising water in her backyard whenever it rains.