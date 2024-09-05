More storms forecasted after record rainfall and flooding across Tampa

Tampa Bay has been hit with heavy rains this week, which have led to flooding, road closures and stranded cars.
In fact, ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said some areas of Tampa saw over eight inches of rain in 48 hours. Tampa even saw record rainfall, topping a previous stat from 1985.
According to ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips, more heavy rains are forecasted for several areas throughout Tampa Bay despite some still trying to recover from previous flooding.
Watch: Thursday, September 5th Forecast
Flooding was so high in some areas that cars were stranded and stalled. Commuters struggled to get home as high waters forced road closures.
WATCH: Flooded streets and stranded cars in Tampa after Wednesday's storms
In Largo, residents of a neighborhood near 2nd Avenue Northwest said their community floods every time it rains, and they aren't getting any help from the city.
Meanwhile, in Zephyrhills, officials are trying to help local crews manage flooding. Resident Shelby Lovell’s home off Geiger Road into an island.
“It happened within a matter of 30 to 40 minutes that my house was about to take on water,” he said.
The home narrowly escaped flooding, but the garage did not. And with the home’s septic system underwater too, Lovell — a lineman and dad of two, including an infant — is at his wit’s end.
