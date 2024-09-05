Watch Now
Cars stranded, roads closed due to widespread flooding across Tampa Bay

Heavy rains and thunderstorms moved across the Tampa Bay area Wednesday evening causing widespread flooding. Several roads across the area had standing water, stranding vehicles.
  Heavy rains and thunderstorms moved across the Tampa Bay area Wednesday evening causing widespread flooding.
  Several roads across the area had standing water, stranding vehicles.
  • I-275 SB at mile marker 40 was closed Wednesday evening due to standing water in the roadway.
  • Officials recommend not driving through flooded roadways, stating that one foot of water is enough to float most cars and that six inches of water can cause stalling and loss of vehicle control.

Check out videos of the flooding below:

Wednesday flooding strands car in high water
Wednesday evening flooding near Columbus and Himes
Flooding on Himes Avenue
Flooding on I-275
Flooding on I-275

