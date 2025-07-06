Fire destroys home in Lakeland: Polk County Fire Rescue

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A fire destroyed a home in Lakeland on Sunday morning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR).
Firefighters received the call about the fire at 5:57 a.m. at 8706 Fort Socrum Village Place.
When they arrived on scene at 6:05 a.m., firefighters encountered a home that was fully engulfed in flames, PCFR officials said.
The fire was extinguished, but the house was deemed a total loss, officials said.
Nobody was reportedly injured.
The State fire Marshal’s Office was notified to investigate. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
This year, a Tampa Bay area couple is back competing with the hopes of bringing another title back to “Champa Bay!”