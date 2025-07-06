Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire destroys home in Lakeland: Polk County Fire Rescue

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A fire destroyed a home in Lakeland on Sunday morning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR).

Firefighters received the call about the fire at 5:57 a.m. at 8706 Fort Socrum Village Place.

When they arrived on scene at 6:05 a.m., firefighters encountered a home that was fully engulfed in flames, PCFR officials said.

The fire was extinguished, but the house was deemed a total loss, officials said.

Nobody was reportedly injured.

The State fire Marshal’s Office was notified to investigate. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

