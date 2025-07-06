Lightning strike causes Citrus house fire that kills dog, two birds: CCFR

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A lightning strike was blamed for causing a Citrus County house fire, killing a dog and two birds on July 4, fire officials said.

Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) responded to the residential structure fire on West Birds Nest Drive in Beverly Hills.

It was caused by a lightning strike during a severe storm, according to CCFR officials.

When firefighters first arrived, they reported flames had engulfed about 75 percent of the two-story wood-frame home.

A resident met firefighters in the driveway and confirmed all occupants were out of the home, but several pets remained inside.

Engine 20 established command and began an aggressive exterior fire attack, deploying multiple hose lines and establishing a water supply from a nearby hydrant.

As Battalion 2 arrived and assumed command, additional units including Squad 7 from Connell Heights, Engine 14 from Citrus Springs, Ladder 23 from Kensington, Tanker 5 from Hernando and Tanker 8 from the Highlands arrived to assist in fighting the fire.

Firefighters continued extensive mop-up efforts, bringing the fire under control by 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to rescue two cats and one dog.

However, one dog and two birds died in the home.

The homeowner reported hearing a loud popping noise from the garage area before discovering it fully engulfed. The garage, which contained solar panels and a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck, appeared to be where the fire started from the lightning strike.

Estimated losses, including the structure, contents, and vehicle, total about $413,000, officials said.

Fire crews remained on site to assist the homeowner with retrieving personal belongings and ensure the fire was out.