Hernando deputies searching for woman, 74, with Alzheimer's after leaving home

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease is being sought after she walked away from her Spring Hill home on July 5, authorities said.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is searching for Ester Munoz, who was last seen on video at 6:55 p.m. walking away from her home on Portsmouth Street in Spring Hill.

She was accompanied by her dog, a white Shih Tzu.

Munoz, 74, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, HCSO officials said.

Munoz is a Hispanic female, is 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and white/gray hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt and jean shorts. She only speaks Spanish.

Anyone living in the area of Portsmouth Street in Spring Hill is asked to

check their property for any signs of Munoz. Residents are also

encouraged to check their outdoor video cameras for any sightings of her.

Anyone who has seen Munoz or knows her current whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.