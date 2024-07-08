Local gas prices jump by $0.24 in days after July 4th holiday

TAMPA, Fla. — Temperatures and the heat index are not the only things soaring in Florida. According to AAA, gas prices have jumped by more than $0.20 a gallon in the last month in the Tampa/St. Petersburg region.

AAA reported Monday that a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Tampa region averaged $3.52. Just a month ago, gas prices in the Tampa area were $3.28 a gallon. The $0.24 difference helped push the average price higher than it was one year ago on this date.

The story was the same across much of the Sunshine State, with gas prices running approximately $3.50 a gallon for regular unleaded on Monday, compared to $3.31 a gallon one month ago.

Statewide, the most expensive gas was in Monroe and Palm Beach Counties, which had prices of $3.68 and $3.67, respectively. No county in the state had gas below $3.20 a gallon.