Victim airlifted after crash; Portion of US 41 in Hernando County closed: HCFR

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue said one person has been airlifted to the hospital after a major vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

HCFR said the crash happened on US 41 near Old Crystal River Road just after 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, crews found one person trapped inside an SUV. After the victim was freed, they were determined to be a trauma alert and flown to a local trauma center.

HCFR stated that the other vehicle involved was transporting pesticides that had spilled. Hazmat crews responded to handle the chemical spill.

Officials said drivers can expect all lanes of US 41 to be closed in that area during this time.