Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Victim airlifted after crash; Portion of US 41 in Hernando County closed: HCFR

Hernando crash
Hernando County Fire Rescue
Hernando crash
Posted
and last updated

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue said one person has been airlifted to the hospital after a major vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

HCFR said the crash happened on US 41 near Old Crystal River Road just after 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, crews found one person trapped inside an SUV. After the victim was freed, they were determined to be a trauma alert and flown to a local trauma center.

HCFR stated that the other vehicle involved was transporting pesticides that had spilled. Hazmat crews responded to handle the chemical spill.

Officials said drivers can expect all lanes of US 41 to be closed in that area during this time.

In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers

When Madeline Frets made her first payment for a new-build home in Citrus County, she never imagined she would still be waiting for that dream home to become a reality almost four years later.

In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.