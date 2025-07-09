News to Know for July 9

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Changes to the Howard Frankland Bridge are coming your way, commuters. Early this morning, the Florida Department of Transportation introduced a new traffic pattern on northbound I-275 so crews can start removing the original 1960s bridge and adding future express lanes. The project is expected to be completed by 2026. No matter where you're heading, it's always a good idea to remain alert out on the road—but today, maybe take a little extra precaution.

News to Know

A church is reeling after its pastor is deported: Maurilio Ambrocio, a Guatemalan pastor and father of five, was living in the U.S. for over 20 years and leading a church in Wimauma before the incident.

Hillsborough County asks for input: Officials are determining which roads will require additional lanes between now and 2070, ensuring that future developments leave room for future widening projects.



Garbage trucks damage a disabled veteran's driveway: Craig Kreisler said the uneven driveway caused damage to the front bumper of his $94,000 wheelchair-accessible van.

Craig Kreisler said the uneven driveway caused damage to the front bumper of his $94,000 wheelchair-accessible van. Pinellas County girls get hands-on experience in skilled trades: Welding, electricity, and automotive repair were just some of the skills taught at Pinellas Technical College-Clearwater's Jill of All Trades Day.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a muggy morning with partly cloudy skies and lows near 80 degrees. Highs will remain in the low 90s, feeling like the triple digits due to the humidity. This will continue for the next seven days.

Susan Solves It

A recent analysis revealed that tariffs imposed by President Trump have led to a significant price increase for essential baby products, costing new parents nearly $100 more. ABC Action News reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on navigating the rising costs of baby essentials.

Susan Solves It: Baby Item Prices

Daly Discoveries

Citrus & Sage Bookshop in Brooksville is a dream for romance and fantasy readers. Open seven days a week, the new store is a cozy haven for book clubs, too.

Citrus & Sage Bookshop in Brooksville is a dream for romance and fantasy readers

Things to Do this Wednesday, July 9

Dive into a vibrant journey of transformation and identity at "The Shape of Us" exhibit, showcasing the dynamic creativity of six talented Pinellas County artists.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 12211 Walsingham Rd, Largo Cost: Free

Groove as lasers dance to Taylor Swift's greatest hits in MOSI's planetarium, perfect for all Swifties and music lovers alike.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa Cost: $13

Gather your crew for a bash of trivia, tasty bites, and cold brews at Yuengling Draft Haus.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa Cost: Free



