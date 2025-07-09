App to protect female runners expands to Tampa Bay region

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An app designed to protect women from violence while running is now expanding to the Tampa Bay area. Called “Get Running Mate,” the app aims to give women peace of mind one step at a time.

The app works a lot like Uber, but instead of catching a ride, you are matched with a verified running partner to join you on the running route.

The idea was created by Dena Lewis. She is a runner herself who survived two assaults while running alone.

“Over my twenty years of running, I’ve experienced harassment, being followed, and I’ve been physically assaulted twice,” Lewis said.

She said those traumatic experiences sparked her mission to prevent other women from becoming victims.

“I know the dangers that women face and the fears women face when they go to exercise outdoors,” Lewis said.

Through the app, runners can find a match nearby, connect safely and run together.

Katie Butler thinks this will be a great fit in Tampa. Butler is a runner, fitness professional, and now Get Running Mate ambassador.

“I think as females in general we tend to be on a little more of a high alert…. I think a lot of us still feel hesitant knowing all the stories that happen throughout the U.S.," Butler said.

She said women should have the freedom to run safely, and that is why she is excited about this new app rolling out in Tampa.

Get Running Mate is available in several major cities, now expanding to the Tampa Bay region.

They are hosting an event in St. Petersburg on July 19 at 7:30 a.m. Runners will meet at Kraft Cafe to run, and there will be a free self-defense class as well.

Click here to sign up.