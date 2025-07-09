Citrus & Sage Bookshop in Brooksville is a dream for romance and fantasy readers

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Andrea Reid is not unlike a charming character out of a modern romance novel.

Or, at the very least, a modern Hallmark movie.

Her twin passions for the small-town charms of Brooksville and a lifelong love of books have all led to her opening up her dream store:

The brand-new Citrus & Sage Bookshop (309 S Main St, Brooksville), an adorable hub for fiction with architectural flourishes and all kinds of magic.

"I love Brooksville. Brooksville means a lot to me," says Andrea. "I've always wanted to create a charming place where you can escape reality, and not be judged by what you're reading, and where you can enjoy every genre."

She's created that and then some.

On a patch of Brooksville's charming, leafy Main Street, Citrus & Sage is a cozy, beautifully stocked bookstore with the latest bestsellers and well-curated sections devoted to romance and fantasy books.

The bookshop also hosts a variety of author signings, book club meetings, and more, a true community hub in one of Tampa Bay's most storybook towns.

