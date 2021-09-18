Search for Gabby Petito: Body matching description of Gabby found in Bridger-Teton National Forest

The FBI on Sunday confirmed it had found a body matching the description of missing traveler Gabby Petito in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Charles Jones with the FBI's field office in Denver confirmed that the body recovered matched Petito's description, though a full forensic identification is pending. Officials have not yet determined a cause of death.

Jones also noted that Petito's family had been notified and said he extended his "heartfelt condolences" to the family.

Petito and 23-year-old Brian Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West.

Police encountered both Laundrie and Petito in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12 after bystanders witnessed the couple fighting at a convenience store. Police did not file charges after the two agreed to spend the night in separate places.

Petito's mother said the last time she spoke with her daughter was on Aug. 25, when she reported that she was in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home on Sept. 1.

Police are still pursuing the case as a missing person case. No charges have been filed.

Monday, September 20 Updates

9:23 a.m.

North Port Police PIO Josh Taylor said search dogs didn't pick up a scent for Brian Laundrie while searching the Carlton Reserve.

7:54 a.m.

North Port Police say they have no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve on Monday, which is the area where they have been searching for Brian Laundrie. Authorities added that they currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.

The department also said all media interviews are on hold until further notice.

7:39 a.m.

Cassie Laundrie, the sister of Brian Laundrie, released the following statement.

“Right now my husband and I would like to express our condolences and prayers to the Petito family. Gabby was a fun and loving influence to 'the boys' as she always referred to them. We will cherish all the time spent with her.”

Cassie also provided ABC News with images of postcards she received from Gabby throughout the cross-country road trip as well as one of the last text messages she received from Gabby.

Cassie Laundrie via ABC News

6:58 a.m.

The interim chief of the Sarasota Police Department shared condolences with the Petito family.

STATEMENT FROM INTERIM CHIEF TROCHE: On behalf of the Mayor, City Commissioners & the Sarasota Police Department, we offer our condolences to the Gabby Petito family. We continue to support @NorthPortPolice as they search for Brian Laundrie. Info? Contact FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/aqo2IiGeDm — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 20, 2021

Sunday, September 19 Updates

6:33 p.m.

FBI Denver tweets official statement following press conference.

The live update has concluded and we will share a recording soon. Our statement is attached & we have no additional comment at this time. #FBIDenver & our partners extend our condolences to Gabby's family. We thank the public for your generous support of this investigation. pic.twitter.com/kZiSVmJtqv — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

6:25 p.m.

In a Tweet Sunday evening, North Port Police said Gabby’s body was found. However, the FBI has not confirmed the body found was Gabby’s. The FBI said the body resembles her description and a full forensic identification has not been completed.

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

6:21 p.m.

The father of Gabby Petito tweeted a photo of his daughter following an announcement from the FBI that a body matching her description has been found.

6:00 p.m.

Charles Jones with FBI Denver announce the body found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest matches the description of Gabby Petito.

Jones added that the identity has not yet been confirmed nor has the cause of death.

Officials provide update on Gabby Petito case | Sunday, September 19, 2021

5:41 p.m.

North Port Police concludes the search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve.

"Nothing to report," per Twitter account.

5:02 p.m.

Official FBI Denver Twitter account tweets that an update will be provided in the Gabby Petito case at 6:00 p.m. ET.

#UPDATE: #FBIDenver, @NatlParkService & our law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. @GrandTetonNPS pic.twitter.com/hmTxBfxrYo — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

4:55 p.m.

Brent Blue with the Teton County Coroner’s Office told ABC Action News reporter Julie Salomone that a deputy coroner was dispatched to recover a body in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The area is where the search for Gabby has been underway, but, at this time, the identity of the body has not been confirmed.

3:00 p.m.

Crews have been searching in Carlton Reserve for a second straight day, but as of early Sunday afternoon, no news has emerged about new developments.

9:30 a.m.

North Port police and several other agencies resumed the search on Sunday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie— a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiance, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

On Saturday, dozens of North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies searched the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie's family believes he entered the area earlier this week.

The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve. A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby. 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/20nt70mezz — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

Saturday, September 18 Updates

8:30 p.m.

Dozens of people gather for a vigil praying for Gabby Petito's safe return. ABC Action News reporter McKenna King was there.

Tonight in #NorthPort. A vigil for #GabbyPetito. Dozens of people showed up in hopes she is soon found. pic.twitter.com/Z2eZuZdO37 — McKenna King (@McKennaKingTV) September 19, 2021

8:00 p.m.

North Port Police say the search for Brian Laundrie has been called off for the evening due

to darkness. They will begin search efforts again Sunday morning.

5:00 P.M.

North Port Police quell rumors about a possible body being found.

There are currently false reports of a body being located where we are searching. Completely fake. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

North Port Police update 9-18-21

12:45 P.M.

North Port Police said in a press conference that they are starting to search in a 200-acre radius within Carlton Reserve. Multiple agencies are assisting with drones, k-9's, and four-wheelers. At this time 50 officers are helping with the search. The case is still not considered a criminal investigation.

Additional photos from the search for Brian Laundrie around the Carlton Reserve area. If you have seen him please use 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit online at https://t.co/vlIagGqNPE. pic.twitter.com/X5QZmMJhTq — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

The FBI and police say they're now searching for Brian Laundrie who has reportedly not been seen since Tuesday, September 14.

The lawyer for the Laundrie family made the announcement late Friday.

See the full statement below:

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian."

Police say the attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son, and that the family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week.

KNow anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/oCDTwHJvCt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

According to North Port Police, Brian is described as:



White Male

5’8 160lbs

Brown eyes

Short brown hair

trimmed facial hair

Last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

On Saturday, officials began searching the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie after a tip from the family indicated he might be in the area.

The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie. His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available. pic.twitter.com/I5x7DvQ3Jt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

"We understand the community’s frustration, we are frustrated too. For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s Fiancé Gabby Petito. Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail. It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations," said a statement from North Port Police.

North Port Police were at the Laundrie home for several hours Friday evening. Police say they were speaking with the Laundrie family at their request.

At the same time, a large gathering of people stood outside the home demanding answers while police continued to ask for calm.

Often times the crowd could be heard chanting, "Where's Gabby, Where's Gabby?"

Family lawyer says Brian Laundrie is missing now too