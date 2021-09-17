Timeline of Gabby Petito's travels

SALT LAKE CITY — ABC Action News and our sister station in Salt Lake City, KSTU, pieced together a timeline of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's trip across the country based on her Instagram posts.

Gabby Petito's family has given ABC Action News permission to use these videos and photos from her social media accounts in an effort to locate her.

Utah law enforcement experts believe finding Gabby Petito will be 'extremely difficult' without boyfriend's help

The trip across the country started around the beginning of July. The above photo was tagged at Monument Rocks in Gove County, Kansas on July 4.

The next photo post from Gabby's Instagram showed the couple was in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 8.

Next, Brian and Gabby made it to Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado. The park is on the south side of the state around 40-50 miles southwest of Pueblo.

The couple was at Great Sand Dunes in pictures across two days, July 10 and 11, until the next post showed them in Utah.

Gabby's pictures place them in Utah on July 16 at Zion National Park.

They were at Zion until at least July 21 when they moved to Bryce Canyon.

Five days later on July 26 they were in Mystic Hot Springs.

Then, on July 29 it was on to Canyonlands.

On August 12, they were in Arches National Park. Late that afternoon was when they had their encounter with police in Moab.

They were still in Moab on August 13 according to a post on Brian's Instagram page.

Then the trail goes cold for a few days.

Gabby Petitio's family release emotional open letter to Laundrie's parents begging for information

Gabby posted a picture on August 19, but it doesn't indicate where they were other than in a park.

On August 24, they were at the Fairfield Inn and Suites near the Salt Lake City airport.

The next day, August 25, Gabby posted this photo from Ogden, on the same day they reportedly drove to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Neither Gabby nor Brian has posted anything on Instagram since August 25. Thousands of other social media users are commenting on the posts, urging Brian to share where she is.

If you think you may have seen Gabrielle Petito you're urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI

