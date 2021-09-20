Community shows outpouring of support for Gabby Petito's family

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Investigators are working around the clock to find answers for Gabby Petito's family after finding remains they say are consistent with Petito's description. The community is doing everything it can to lift up the Petito family, showing them how much the 22-year-old meant to perfect strangers.

"I’m just so sorry about your loss," said Doreen Folk. "My heart goes out to everybody. She’s a beautiful angel now.”

The FBI said during a press conference Sunday a full forensic identification hasn't been completed to confirm 100 percent that they found Petito, but that human remains were discovered consistent with her description after several agencies had been investigating an area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

Joseph Petito, Gabby's father, posted a photo on social media after that announcement, writing, "she touched the world."

All day Monday, people turned out by the dozens to show their support at a memorial for Petito outside North Port city hall.

“There’s a lot of people praying for them right now. I know we are," said Christine Kitts. "We’re thinking about them. I know there’s nothing we can say to take their pain away, but they are in our thoughts.”

While many people said they did not know Petito or her family, they explained they felt they could relate as a parent or a friend, believing it could've been anyone.

People spent the day laying flowers, pictures, and tying ribbons at the memorial.

Mary O'Connell

“When I went to church back in the day, they always told me we’re all brothers and sisters from a different mother, different father. It’s just another sister," said Anthony Ferrentino. "Unfortunately, she went early, and I’m praying for her family big time.”

Ferrentino and his sister, Brittany, said they live down the street from the Laundries, though they don't know the family. While visiting the memorial, emotions ran high, but people shared that the outpouring of support showed what kind of community North Port really is.

“It’s never easy to lose someone you love, and we’ve lost plenty of people in our lives, so we know how hard it is to lose somebody you love, and I'm so sorry to her family, and I pray for them that they find some type of peace and comfort and some answers for her," said Brittany Ferrentino.

According to the Teton County Coroner in Wyoming, an autopsy for the remains that were found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest is scheduled for Tuesday.