Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie by U.S. District Court of Wyoming

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie following the death of his fiance Gabby Petito.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued the warrant for violation of the federal statute "use of unauthorized access devices."

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said. "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

"It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise. The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum," said Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming found from August 30 - September 1, 2021, Laundrie "knowingly and with intent to defraud" used one or more unauthorized devices.

Laundrie used a Capital One credit card and used a PIN to retrieve more than $1,000 during that time period, the indictment states.

The FBI is also continuing to search for information from anyone who was in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between August 27-30, who may have had contact with Petito and Laundrie.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the FBI confirmed the body found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest has been identified as Gabby Petito.

The FBI tweeted the Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.