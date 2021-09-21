Watch
Crews resume search at Carlton Reserve Tuesday for signs of Brian Laundrie

North Port Police, AP
In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
Missing Traveler
Posted at 8:24 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 09:04:10-04

A day after calling off the search for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve, officials say they will scour the area again Tuesday.

The North Port Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Wildlife Commission, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department, Venice Police Department, K9 search and rescue teams, and other government partners continue to look for 23-year-old Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito.

Laundrie's parents say he visited Carlton Reserve last Tuesday to go hiking.

This time, crews will be moving in from the Venice side of the area, along with adjoining lands. A weekend ground search and aerial search Monday of the 25-thousand-acre preserve has yet to yield any answers.

North Port Police say the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times, which is currently waste deep in water in many areas. Crews are having to wade through gator and snake infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.

On Monday, less than 24 hours after the FBI confirmed it had found a body matching the description of missing traveler Gabby Petito in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest, federal agents executed a search warrant at the home of Brian Laundrie. A Ford Mustang was towed away from the home.

Officials continue to ask for public assistance by sharing any information through the tip lines 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

