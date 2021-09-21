FBI, North Port Police Department search Brian Laundrie's family home

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI and North Port police surrounded Brian Laundrie's family home in North Port on Monday.

Police said Brian shared the home with his parents. The FBI collected evidence from inside the home and also towed a Ford Mustang from the driveway.

Police named Brian Laundrie a "person of interest" in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Gabby's family reported her missing earlier this month on Sept. 11. Police said the couple was on a cross-country road trip when Brian returned home to North Port without her. Police believe he arrived home on Sept. 1.

On Sunday, The FBI announced authorities were searching the vicinity of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The search revealed human remains consistent with the description of Petito.

Full forensic identification has not been completed. Authorities have not announced a cause of death.

"The FBI and our partners extend our heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family and loved ones. This is an incredibly difficult time for them, and our thoughts are with them as they mourn the loss of their daughter," the FBI said in a press release.

The couple had been traveling across the country in a white van. North Port police recovered the van more than a week ago.

While the couple visited Utah, officers in Moab pulled over the white van on August 12. The Moab City Police Department responded to a call about a domestic disturbance between Gabby and Brian. The couple separated for the night, but no charges were filed. Moab Police released the 911 call where a witness said he saw the couple arguing.

"We drove by him, a gentleman was slapping the girl," said the caller in the 911 call.

Gabby's family said they last spoke to her by phone on August 25.

Over the weekend, numerous agencies searched for Brian in the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County. Brian's parents reported him missing last week after he said he was going on a hike, but did not return.

On Monday, North Port Police said, "We currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie."

The FBI announced Monday evening that the search at the Laundrie residence in North Port has concluded. No further details will be released since it is an ongoing investigation.

The FBI continues to ask for the public's assistance. Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI or tips.fbi.gov.