Hurricane Milton debris collection will begin in Polk County on Monday

BARTOW, Fla — Polk County crews will begin Hurricane Milton debris collection on Monday. Officials said residents are encouraged to clean up storm damage and move debris to the curb for collection.

If you live on private roads or in a gated community, you have an extra step that is required for crews to have access to your property. The county cannot legally collect debris from residents until designated Homeowner's Association officers or road owners sign and return a “RIGHT OF ENTRY AND HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FOR DEBRIS REMOVAL” form.

Once the county receives the signed form, crews will be able to access the property and remove the debris.

For the Right of Entry form or more information, you can call (863)-534-2580 or email realestate@polk-county.net

For the list of private roads in Polk County, you can use this link.