Hardee County deputies investigating late night officer-involved shooting

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 27, 2024

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff's Officer said deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night in Wauchula.

The sheriff's office said the shooting took place in the area of Evergreen Drive and Griffin Road. Deputies said the scene was secure late last night, and there was no threat to residents in the area.

Deputies said a heavy law enforcement presence would be in the area late into the night and early morning hours of Thursday.

No further information has been released by the sheriff's office.

