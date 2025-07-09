Bucs All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs to miss time after surgery on right knee

The NFL season has not even started, yet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already faced with a major setback.

All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs is scheduled to miss some time following surgery on his right knee, according to the Bucs.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery on the knee, which will put him on the physically unable to perform, "PUP," list to start the regular season. He will miss training camp and preseason, according to the team.

Wirfs made history last season, becoming the first offensive lineman to earn First-team All-Pro honors at both tackle positions during a career.