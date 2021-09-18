FBI now searching for both Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito

The FBI and police say they're now searching for Brian Laundrie who has reportedly not been seen since Tuesday, September 14.

The lawyer for the Laundrie family made the announcement late Friday.

See the full statement below:

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian."

Police say the attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son, and that the family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week.

KNow anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/oCDTwHJvCt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

According to North Port Police, Brian is described as:



White Male

5’8 160lbs

Brown eyes

Short brown hair

trimmed facial hair

Last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

On Saturday, officials began searching the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie after a tip from the family indicated he might be in the area.

The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie. His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available. pic.twitter.com/I5x7DvQ3Jt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

"We understand the community’s frustration, we are frustrated too. For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s Fiancé Gabby Petito. Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail. It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations," said a statement from North Port Police.

North Port Police were at the Laundrie home for several hours Friday evening. Police say they were speaking with the Laundrie family at their request.

At the same time, a large gathering of people stood outside the home demanding answers while police continued to ask for calm.

Often times the crowd could be heard chanting, "Where's Gabby, Where's Gabby?"

