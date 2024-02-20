Charlotte County deputy reunited with six-month-old baby after saving her life in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A Charlotte County deputy is reunited with a 6-month-old baby after saving her life.

Kayleigh Foley was driving with her two daughters to meet family members for dinner.

Her 3-year-old daughter and her 6-month-old baby were in their car seats in the vehicle.

"I remember looking to my left and seeing a bike and a bright light and then the impact. My ear was ringing and everything went off, like the airbags, and I could hear my 3-year-old screaming in the back," said Kayleigh Foley.

The car crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on February 8.

Charlotte County Deputy Sgt. Dave Musgrove was traveling on South McCall Road near Spinnaker Boulevard in Englewood. His dash camera caught a speeding motorcyclist who was traveling about 100 mph. Seconds later, the motorcyclist crashed into Kayleigh's car. He died at the scene.

Sgt. Musgrove pulled over and rescued Kayleigh's two children from the vehicle. The 6-month-old baby did not have a pulse and was unresponsive. Sgt. Musgrove performed CPR until EMS arrived.

"The driver's side was completely destroyed. There was no way I was getting out of it so I had to go through the passenger's side," recalled Kayleigh.

Over the weekend, Sgt. Dave Musgrove was reunited with Kayleigh and her two daughters, Ariel and Lola, at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Ariel had minor injuries following the crash. Lola remains hospitalized. She suffered head trauma and remains on a ventilator. She is also on medication for seizures.

Her family remains hopeful about her recovery.

"She looks at us. She recognizes our voices. Obviously, she kicks her feet and she looks at you, tracks you with her eyes," said Lisa Foley, Lola's grandmother.

The family encourages parents to properly restrain their children in the car.

"No matter how far you're going because it literally happened right in front of my daughter's house, make sure those babies are in those restraints like they're supposed to be," said Lisa Foley.

"Both these children were safely restrained in their car seats as they were supposed to be."

The family is grateful to the deputy who saved Lola.

"He's part of our family now. He's invited to all the parties, all the special occasions, all the events. He's invited and he's one of us now. I really appreciate him. He's my angel," said Kayleigh Foley.

"I have nothing but gratitude for him. He doesn't want to be called a hero. He says, I was just doing my job, but I told him what you did as doing your job was life-changing for my entire family," said Lisa Foley.

A friend started a GoFundMe page to help the family. For more information visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kayleigh-with-expenses-after-a-tragic-acciden