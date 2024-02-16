Florida deputy saves 6-month-old baby after motorcycle crash, officials say

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy saved a six-month-old baby's life after a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle last Thursday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said on Feb. 8, around 7:30 p.m., Deputy Sgt. Dave Musgrove was traveling in the right lane on South McCall Road near Spinnaker Boulevard in Englewood when he passed a motorcycle traveling over 100 mph.

Shortly after, Musgrove noticed a cloud of dust and smoke ahead of him in the median of Regina Drive. When he got closer, he saw the motorcycle that sped by had crashed into the vehicle at the intersection.

Musgrove stopped at the scene and found the shattered motorcycle resting in the left lane. CCSO said he then heard crying coming from the other vehicle, which was around 25-40 feet away.

As Musgrove continued to investigate, CCSO said he found the motorcyclist wedged into the rear window on the driver's side of the vehicle. The motorcyclist had passed away in the crash.

CCSO said Musgrove was checking on the other victims when he heard the driver yelling at him to help her children. He ran around the rear of the car and opened the back passenger door to find a small child, who he removed from a booster seat.

Editor's Note: The following video comes from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. It shows the immediate aftermath of the crash, the search for the baby, and lifesaving efforts on the baby that helped it survive. Viewer Discretion is advised.





The mother then told him that there was another child in the backseat. Since Musgrove was the only deputy on the scene, he flagged down a pedestrian to help hold the first child while he removed the baby from a car seat that was underneath the motorcyclist.

Bystanders approached and helped move the motorcyclist off the infant and cut the seat belt so that Musgrove could then remove the baby.

CCSO said the baby had no pulse and was not breathing. Musgrove then sprung into action and began chest compressions until the baby finally inhaled deeply.

EMS arrived after and took the child to continue lifesaving efforts. After a few moments, they said they detected a pulse.

“The actions of Sgt. Musgrove are to be commended. His poise and calm demeanor in a scene of chaos and tragedy ultimately saved the life of a beautiful child," Sheriff Prummell said. "I want to thank the bystanders who came to his aid as well, allowing him to focus on the immediate need of the baby. This was a senseless accident that resulted in a life lost, but it would have been two lives had Dave not been there. Still, I offer my thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of the motorcyclist and I ask that you keep this mother and her children in your prayers.”

CCSO said the baby is alive and receiving treatment while in recovery. The mother and the other child are both doing well.