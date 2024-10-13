6,700 soldiers and airmen from the Florida National Guard respond to Hurricane Milton

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The Florida National Guard (FLNG) has activated almost 6,700 soldiers and airmen in support of Hurricane Milton's efforts to assist state and local officials across the impacted areas.

With Governor DeSantis' authorization, the FLNG is working throughout the state on several mission sets including debris removal, route clearance, and commodity distribution.

So far, the FLNG has received 223 missions since the start of Hurricane Milton:



Assisted in the rescue of 330 people and 39 animals

Cleared 2,041 miles of road

Cleared 5,296 cubic yards of debris

The FLNG have distributed: