2024 Primary Election in Tampa Bay: Where do I vote?

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The 2024 Primary Election has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But unlike early voting, on Aug. 20, you must vote at your assigned polling place. Scroll down for a handy list of county-by-county precinct finders.

Florida has a closed primary, meaning only voters registered for a particular political party can vote in that party’s respective primary. If you're not sure if you're registered to vote in the state of Florida, you can double-check on the Florida Division of Elections website.

When you head to the polls, make sure to bring a current, valid photo ID with a signature.

Approved IDs include the following:



Florida driver's license

Florida identification card issued by the DHSMV

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

An employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality

If the ID doesn't have a signature, you will have to provide additional identification with your signature. Click here for more information about Florida's voting guidelines. Any voter who is standing in line at 7 p.m. is still eligible to cast a vote.

For more on key races and reminders, click here.

While the deadline to register to vote for the primaries has already passed, residents can still register for this year's general election. They must do so by Oct. 7, 2024.

Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024.

Need to look up your assigned polling place? Find your county in the list below.

Citrus County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Polk County

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Sarasota County