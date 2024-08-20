2024 Primary Election Day: Key races and reminders before you cast your vote

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — People all across the Sunshine State will cast their ballot today in the 2024 Primary Election, which means it's going to be a busy day at polling places across the Tampa Bay area.

We spoke with the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, Craig Latimer, to go over some reminders before you head out to vote.

“Don’t forget to bring an acceptable form of identification. A driver's license is the easiest one," he said.

As for where to vote, voters must cast their ballot at the polling site in the precinct that they live in. Click here to check your precinct.

If you have a vote-by-mail ballot, it needs to be dropped off at one of the five supervisors of elections offices before 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Vote-by-mail ballots will not accepted at polling places.

As for what is on the ballot this year, we have our eye on a few key races.

“We’ll be electing a new public defender, two judges, possibility of four school board members," Latimer said. "So there is a lot on the ballot for everybody to vote on.”

Suzy Lopez is also running to retain her seat in the Hillsborough State Attorney Democratic Primary. Lopez was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis after he fired Andrew Warren in 2022.

Warren, however, is also seeking reelection.

The polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 20.