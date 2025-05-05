News to Know for May 5

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Cinco de Mayo! While some may think it's a day to celebrate Mexico's independence, Cinco de Mayo marks the anniversary of the 1862 victory by Mexican troops over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla. In the U.S., the day is celebrated with music, tacos, tequila and colorful displays of Mexican culture.

News to Know

3 teens injured in shooting in Davenport after prom parties: On Sunday, May 4, around 3:38 a.m., PCSO received 911 calls that a shooting had happened outside Famagusta Drive in Davenport. Witnesses told deputies that a group of males were fighting and then began shooting at each other.

Clearwater Ferry crash investigation continues as calls for justice grow louder: Sunday marked one week since the tragic Clearwater Ferry crash took the life of Jose Castro and seriously injured 10 more people.



Amid Cinco de Mayo celebrations, a tax on Mexican tomatoes looms: While President Donald Trump put threatened tariffs on Mexican avocados on pause, the U.S. government plans to put a nearly 21% duty on fresh Mexican tomatoes starting July 14.

Dozens of swimmers dive in on Clearwater Beach for Ocean Mile Swim fundraiser: Braving an early morning and choppy waters, dozens of people suited up on Sunday at Clearwater Beach for a good cause.

INSERT — Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect warm and sunny weather, with some of our southern counties even reaching the mid-80s this afternoon. But don't despair, winter fans—a cold front will be heading our way soon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Meteorologist Greg Dee said we'll start the day with a few scattered clouds and temperatures in the 60sand low 70s. Expect dry weather for the morning commute.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, May 5, 2025

Susan Solves It: Cybertruck Recalls

Tesla's Cybertruck is being recalled due to a safety concern: the side panels may detach while driving, posing collision risks. This recall marks the eighth for Cybertrucks in just over a year, adding to the worry of open recalls in Florida, where one in five vehicles has unresolved defects. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to check if your vehicle has any recalls and what steps to take to get repairs done for free.

Beef & Sea brings a taste of New England

Things to Do this Monday, May 5

Unleash your creativity and celebrate Cinco de Mayo at a Paint + Sip event with Practically Pikasso.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: $35

Join the high-energy HIIT workout in the Park for an intense session that boosts your fitness.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Get crafty at a ceramic jewelry-making session and create unique pieces to showcase your style.

When: 1 p.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $134 (for three classes)



