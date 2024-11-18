Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm again today

Nice weather from the weekend will continue Monday.

Temperatures early Monday will start in the 50s and 60s. Sunny skies and light southeast breezes will bring highs up into the low 80s this afternoon. By 6pm, temps will fall back into the 70s.

Tuesday looks similar, though maybe little more humid. It'll also be warmer with highs climbing into the mid-80s across much of Central Florida. We may also start to see a few extra clouds by Tuesday afternoon.

Sct'd showers and storms will begin to impact our area maybe even before sunrise on Wednesday. These showers will move through by afternoon and strong northwest winds will kick-in, dropping our humidity and temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend as the coldest air since last winter arrives.