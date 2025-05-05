Forecast: Mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s, slight shower chance

Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 80s.

We'll start the day with a few sct'd clouds and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Expect dry weather for the morning commute.

The sea breeze will kick in early today, possibly by mid to late morning. That may be enough to pop a couple midday showers east of US-19 and north of the Bay. Any of these showers would move east, leaving most along the coast dry and warm for the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

East of I-75, we're likely to see a higher chance of rain today with the most likely locations to get showers being in towns along US-27. One or two stronger thunderstorms are also possible in this region.

Dry and hot weather returns on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s and only a couple of pop-ups during the afternoon away from the coast.

The rest of the week looks to be similar with hot temps and only very low pop-up chances each afternoon.

By the weekend, we may be looking at a rather unusual May forecast: high chances for rain. A broad area of low pressure may form over the state and linger as it slowly moves toward the north and northeast. This could mean a couple of days of sct'd rain around the state and more clouds. Highs Saturday and Sunday are likely to stay in the 80s with rain chances over 40%.

Have a great Monday!