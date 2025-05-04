Dozens of swimmers dive in on Clearwater Beach for Ocean Mile Swim fundraiser

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Braving an early morning and choppy waters, dozens of people suited up on Sunday at Clearwater Beach for a good cause.

“Today is our inaugural Ocean Mile Swim that’s put on by the Clearwater Fire and Rescue beach lifeguards,” said Clearwater beach lifeguard Brooke Bennett. “This is the first time that we’re doing this swim to benefit a charity.”

Once the weather cleared, swimmers jumped in, making their way through the course.

WFTS

“They’re going to go a half mile down the beach south towards the pier, and then they’re going to turn and have a fun ride coming back,” said Bennett.

A total of 88 swimmers signed up.

Swimmers had the option to walk a half-mile down the beach and swim a half-mile back, and lifeguards were on hand for safety along the mile route.

“May is Mental Health Awareness month, and there’s no better way to kick off the month of May than with an event like this,” said Clara Reynolds, the President and CEO for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The charity of choice was the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Reynolds participated in the event too.

“Our mission is to ensure that no one in our community has to face crisis alone, and last year, over 170,000 people reached out to the Crisis Center in their time of trouble, and so the funds raised today go right back into ensuring that we’re available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Reynolds.

WFTS

The challenge was not for the faint of heart. Still, swimmers took it stroke by stroke while giving back to the community.

“The conditions are a little rough out there, but I still enjoyed it,” said swimmer Alexa Atherholt. “It was fun.”

“It’s kind of like a washing machine, honestly,” said swimmer Tim Hancock. “It was kind of tough going out. It wasn’t much better coming back, so kudos to everyone out here today finishing.”