3 teens injured in shooting in Davenport after prom parties: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said three teens were injured in a shooting in Davenport that happened after prom parties on Saturday night.

On Sunday, May 4, around 3:38 a.m., PCSO received 911 calls that a shooting had happened outside Famagusta Drive in Davenport. Witnesses told deputies that a group of males were fighting and then began shooting at each other.

During their investigation, PCSO learned several schools held proms in the Orlando area on May 3, and many after-parties were held at various Airbnbs in Oceola County following the events. Law enforcement shut down those parties, and partygoers relocated to a Wawa on the Osceola Polk Line Road.

According to PCSO, the store employees told the crowd they were contacting law enforcement, and the crowd moved to the condo parking lot on Famgusta Drive. They reportedly began playing loud music from vehicles and blocking roads.

Deputies said there were over 100 people and several vehicles at the scene. A group of teen boys started fighting and then began shooting at each other. Several people started running or driving away from the scene. PCSO established a perimeter and identified the victims.

Authorities said one victim was taken to the hospital by friends, and deputies went there to interview him. Another victim was located at the scene, and later a third victim was identified. All three had non-life-threatening injuries, and deputies interviewed all three.

According to all three injured victims, they were seated in a parked car at the scene when they heard the arguing and then gunfire. One victim, a 17-year-old girl, suffered a graze wound to the forehead. She was taken to the hospital by a friend, treated, and released. Another victim, an 18-year-old boy, suffered a graze wound to the shoulder and forehead. The third victim, a 17-year-old boy, had debris in his which was not from a bullet or bullet fragments.

Investigators said the victims are not believed to be the targets of the shooters and were likely injured in the crossfire.

Officials said the two teen boys are still in the hospital.

The principal of Oceola High School, Elizabeth Kennedy, posted this statement on Facebook:

You may have become aware of a tragic incident that happened involving three of our students over the weekend.



First and foremost, our hearts and thoughts are with the students and families involved. I am extremely thankful that all three students survived.



Second, I want to assure you that we will have additional counseling personnel on campus tomorrow to support any student who needs to talk with someone. We have very limited details and can not release any information at this time.



We will, however, provide the utmost care for our students as we come together to process the impact on our Kowboy family.



Any student who would like to talk to someone on the counseling team tomorrow morning is encouraged to let an administrator know as they arrive on campus. If, at any time, in the morning a student would like to talk to someone, they should tell their teacher and make their way to the media center.



We are mindful that tomorrow begins both state and Advanced Placement testing, so please reach out to administration if your student has been affected by the events that took place so we can seek to make arrangements to ensure they are also supported academically by our team.



As we lean on each other, I want our students to know that they are not alone—our Kowboy family stands united in compassion and strength. Together, we will find hope, healing, and the resilience to move forward.



The investigation is ongoing.