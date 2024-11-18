Sweater alert: Cold front to arrive in Tampa Bay this week

Pull out your sweaters, Tampa Bay—it's time for a cold front.
Starting Wednesday, ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said we'll see highs in the 60s and 70s and a few showers. Thursday through Sunday, highs will then struggle to get out of the 60s (so be prepared to bundle up).
A chilly weekend is also on the horizon, with potential temperatures for Saturday morning currently in the mid-to-high 40s.
Tampa last saw a forecast this low on Feb. 26, or 266 days ago.
