Sweater alert: Cold front to arrive in Tampa Bay this week

Temps are expected to reach the 40s on Saturday
Pull out your sweaters, Tampa Bay—it's time for a cold front. Starting Wednesday, ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said we'll see highs in the 60s and 70s and a few showers. Thursday through Sunday, highs will then struggle to get out of the 60s (so be prepared to bundle up).
Pull out your sweaters, Tampa Bay—it's time for a cold front.

Starting Wednesday, ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said we'll see highs in the 60s and 70s and a few showers. Thursday through Sunday, highs will then struggle to get out of the 60s (so be prepared to bundle up).

A chilly weekend is also on the horizon, with potential temperatures for Saturday morning currently in the mid-to-high 40s.

Tampa last saw a forecast this low on Feb. 26, or 266 days ago.

