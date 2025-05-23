Watch Now
News to Know for May 23

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's finally Friday, and since Monday is Memorial Day, the start of the long weekend is nearly here. If you're heading out the door for a mini vacation, just know that you should expect traffic on the roads and long lines at the airport. In fact, 2.6 million Floridians are planning to travel this weekend. And since Florida is a top destination for out-of-state travelers, AAA said we can expect extra congestion around the beaches and theme parks. Make sure you plan ahead and leave early.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we can expect lower humidity, but it'll still be dry. The front that moved through yesterday afternoon set some up for a more comfortable start today, with plenty of 60s north of the Bay. Further south, it's milder, with temperatures in the 70s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, May 23, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The FTC is suing Uber, claiming it signed up users for its subscription service without their realizing it, making it difficult to cancel. Uber claims more than 30 million people are paying for the subscription.

Federal Trade Commission sues Uber

Things to Do this Friday, May 23

  • Watch Jaws at the Tampa Theatre to kick off summer and the holiday weekend
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa
    • Cost: $12
  • Cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays
    • When: 7:05 p.m.
    • Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: Tickets start at $48
  • Enjoy food, drinks and entertainment at the Saigon Night Market x Yuengling FoodieWorld
    • When: 3 p.m.
    • Where: 11109 N 30th Street, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

