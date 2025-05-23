CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — They say time heals all wounds, but for Deputy Andy Lahera that adage is being tested.

Lahera is still in the hospital and still recovering two years after the injury that changed his life and the lives of his family members.

Family asks for community-wide prayer two years after beloved deputy was injured

“I can’t believe we’re coming up on two years, but of course, it’s been the longest journey of my life,” said his wife, Michelle Lahera.

On May 23, 2023, Lahera, a deputy with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, suffered a traumatic brain injury on a dark, rainy night near Lecanto when he was hit by a car while directing traffic for the sheriff’s office.

“There’s no good way to process it, because it’s just constant grieving,” said Nicholas Lahera, the deputy’s son.

Two years later, as the deputy continues healing, there’s hope his tragic situation will help others, thanks to a recently passed Florida House and Senate bill.

Current state law only guarantees benefits to officers catastrophically injured during a chase, an emergency, or a criminal act, but not while directing traffic. The bill, known as the Andy Lahera Act, will change that.

“Law enforcement officers in our state are going to be protected. They won’t have to worry about insurance. Their spouse won’t have to worry about insurance, nor will their dependent children,” Nicholas explained.

So, on Friday, Nicholas, Michelle, and others will pray for more than Lahera’s recovery. They will also pray for Governor Ron DeSantis to make the bill law.

“We know that he supports law enforcement, and we look forward to him signing the bill,” Nicholas said.

They have no reason to believe the governor won’t sign it, but until he does, they’re nervous, anxious, and a little antsy.

“It’ll be like a weight off my shoulder, like a sigh of relief knowing this will be part of Florida law,” Michelle said with a smile.

They don’t want other families to experience what they did over the last two years.