FDOT promotes safety as Florida leads the nation in motorcycle deaths

BARTOW, Fla. — Joe Glorioso has a passion for motorcycles. He has been riding for 55 years.

“Freedom... getting out there and just clearing your mind. It’s my way of clearing my mind, getting right,” Glorioso said.

Watch full report from Rebecca Petit

Preventing motorcycle related injuries

Glorioso has not always prioritized safety while riding. He has survived two serious motorcycle crashes.

" A lady pulled out from a stop sign, and I hit the front end of her pickup truck and almost ripped off my left leg,” Glorioso said.

He said in the second crash he was sideswiped and flew off the bike. He was not wearing a helmet and nearly lost his life.

“I had a brain bleed. That was scary. It could’ve went all kind of ways,” Glorioso said.

Florida leads the nation in motorcycle deaths according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. 600 motorcyclists are killed in the state every year. Polk County is ranked 12th in the state for motorcycle fatalities.

As part of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month FDOT wants to ensure that riders make safety-conscious decisions, including always wearing a helmet and protective gear, making yourself visible and riding in control.

Promoting awareness and encouraging responsible riding and driving is personal for Janella Newsome with FDOT.

“I lost one of my brothers in a motorcycle accident. He was not wearing the proper gear. He was not wearing a helmet. Even though it’s not required in the state of Florida, but all of my family we strongly believe that had he been wearing the proper gear, possibly it could’ve saved his life,” said Newsome.

Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility. Glorioso believes his crashes could have been avoided had the drivers been attentive and alert.

“If you’re a motorist, don’t look twice, look three times. Please watch out for others. We all got to get home. Motorcyclist you have family, slow down, suit up and make sure you arrive alive,” Glorioso said.