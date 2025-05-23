Forecast: Less humid, still hot

Lower humidity, but still dry.

The front that moved through yesterday afternoon set some folks up for a more comfortable start today with plenty of 60s north of the Bay. Farther south it's milder, with temperatures in the 70s, but at least the humidity is noticeably lower.

We'll hang on to the drier air throughout the afternoon. Unfortunately, our late-May high sun angle will overcome any drier air quickly and highs will reach back into the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

The humidity will start to increase as we move through the holiday weekend. Saturday will be the driest of the three weekend days with only a 10% chance of an afternoon pop-up shower.

By Sunday and Monday the humidity will return to more typical summer levels. Combine that with highs in the 90s and we'll see higher coverage of afternoon showers. Those showers will also be closer to the coast on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Not much change in the forecast for next week with highs in the 90s each day and a 30-40% chance of some late day rain.

The tropics are looking quiet with no development likely over the next 5-7 days.

Have a great Friday!