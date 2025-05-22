Tampa Bay high school seniors share their plans after graduation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Four years of hard work have now culminated in one big celebration for high school seniors across the Tampa Bay Area.

"I've worked really hard towards this moment,” said Janvi Dadhania, a Steinbrenner High School graduate.

"I feel like K-12, I'm so used to that type of life of just going to school, waking up, so now it's just, it's very sentimental,” said Temi Awolola, a Steinbrenner High School graduate.

Steinbrenner High School's Class of 2025 is embarking on a new chapter after graduation, but each student's interpretation of that chapter will be slightly different.

"For me, I thought that college was a really good path in order to become a doctor,” said Dadhania.

While many students may opt for a four-year college, others take non-traditional paths.

"I'm enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. Something that I've dreamed of for a really long time,” said Ethan Bezaury, a Steinbrenner High School graduate. “Honestly, ever since I was a kid, it's all I ever thought about."

Trade and technical schools are also options.

“We’ve actually seen a trend, our community was particularly hard hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton, and so as we know a community, we need building and construction and skilled trades people more than ever in the rebuilding process, so I’ve seen more students than ever before finding apprenticeships and trade and technical opportunities outside of school and after high school,” said Lauren Moseley, a College and Career Counselor at Plant High School in Tampa.

Moseley helps students find the best fit for their future.

If a student is still undecided, Moseley suggested talking to people about their jobs, the good and the bad, and really weigh their options. She reminded students that there’s still time to figure out what you want to do.

With the high cost of a college education, Moseley said she's noticed another trend.

"A lot more of our students are choosing to stay in the state of Florida for college as opposed to maybe pursuing some out of state options due to that cost savings from Bright Futures,” said Moseley.

"I feel like when I had the option to save money, I was like, why not take it?" said Awolola.

Cost-cutting isn’t lost on Awolola.

He's going to HCC for one year before he plans to attend USF.

“I get the same education everyone else is going to get, I get the same diploma when I graduate at the end as well, so I feel like it's always just about saving my money, you know,” Awolola said.

No matter what they do or where they end up, students are set for success in whichever path they take.

"I'm ready to see what the future holds for me,” said Dadhania.