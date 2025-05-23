'The voice of the people have been heard': Florida State Park Preservation Act signed into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida State Parks bill, which is expected to protect public lands from commercial development, has been signed into law.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis approved HB 209, the State Park Preservation Act, on Thursday.

The Law will prohibit the permitting of any lodging establishment within the boundaries of a state park, require public hearings for all updates to land management plans, and prohibit the authorization of some construction activities within the park.

The bill was introduced in response to the backlash against a proposal last year to add pickleball courts, golf courses, and other amenities to several state parks.

The bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate before the governor's approval.

“The passage of this bill ensures that our state parks are protected forever. This is democracy at work. The voices of the people have been heard,” said Senator Gayle Harrell.

The law goes into effect on July 1.