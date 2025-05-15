News to Know for May 15

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's only May, but football season is still on the brain for many. Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their 2025 season schedule, which will kick off on the road with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7. If you're planning on heading to their first home game, though, keep your calendars open for Sept. 21. That's when the Bucs will take on the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium. Single-game tickets are now available—and you have plenty of time to snag them.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have another mild and foggy start to the day with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay near 90 degrees and increase a degree or so throughout the next seven days.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Florida woman claims restoration company billed for work it never did

First, a fire damaged her house. Now, Patricia Freitag says the national restoration company she hired to fix it isn’t getting the job done.

Things to Do this Thursday, May 15

Catch a performance of "Cooler" directed by Katie Calahan and immerse yourself in a night of theater.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 812 E Henderson Ave, Tampa Cost: $31

Put on your boots and get ready to kick up some fun with a night of line dancing in the backyard.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Join a hands-on sketching workshop to learn sketching techniques and observe different images.

When: 1 p.m. Where: 355 4th St N, St. Pete Cost: $75



