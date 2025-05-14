St. Petersburg students gear up for summer reading with free book from 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kids across the Tampa Bay area are wrapping up the school year and preparing for summer.

Meanwhile, this week, all of the students at Maximo Elementary School in St. Pete are picking out free books to help keep their reading skills sharp over the summer.

The free books are thanks to our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign. ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain went to Maximo and listened to how your generosity is helping the next generation.

The countdown to the end of the school year is on, but this week, Maximo Elementary School is also emphasizing summer reading.

“Do you think it’s important to read over the summer too?” asked St. Germain.

“Yeah … so you can get more knowledge!” a second-grade student exclaimed.

Every student is choosing five free books.

“So then when I am coming back to school I have my reading skills,” said another student. She told us she is planning to read at least 10 books over the summer break.

Myra Clark is the Library Media Tech Specialist at Maximo Elementary School.

“How do you see children really benefit from summer reading when they come back in the Fall?” asked St. Germain.

“It kind of flatlines over the Summer if they don’t read, so if they are reading, it’s keeping it going forward,” said Clark.

ABC Action News viewers helped us raise $22,000 through our “If You Give a Child A Book” campaign. That means this year, all 335 students at Maximo Elementary School get 10 free books to take home. ABC Action News was there in February when they picked out their first five and now in May, they are choosing the second five to have fresh books for the Summer.

“It’s giving them something – like that ownership and they are so proud to own a book. It’s theirs and they get to keep it. They get to take it home and that was a big question do I get to keep it? It’s mine? I don’t have to bring it back?” said Clark.

To read more about the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign, click here.