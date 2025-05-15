"Putting children in jail is not justice to me," mom of Lakeland car crash victim on e-bike speaks out

LAKELAND, FL — Only on ABC Action News, we hear from the mom of the man who was tragically killed in a car crash Monday afternoon in Lakeland.

Sheriff Grady Judd said it all stemmed from a drug deal where Nathaniel Jones Jr. was sadly in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Now, his mom, Deborah Jones, is crying out for change.

After doing a background search on Nathaniel, ABC Action News Annette Gutierrez found his mom's contact information. When Annette reached out, Deborah said she wanted to share her son's story and also help stop the gun violence.

Deborah said she still can't wrap her head around the fact that her son is gone.

"I don't know what I'm going to do with the rest of my life without him," said Deborah, choking back tears.

38-year-old Nathaniel Jones Jr. was a father, brother, son, and uncle who left behind two children, ages 5 and 8.

Deborah said she moved from Orlando to be closer to her son and grandchildren.

"He was a very loving father," said Deborah. "I think his main, his main goal was being a father."

On Monday, he was killed in a car crash as a result of a drug deal gone bad.

"It was a shock," said Deborah. "All I could hear was him screaming, 'he's gone, he's gone.'"

In this surveillance video, you can see Nathaniel on his e-bike, minding his business before tragedy struck.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a gunman shot the driver, a 19-year-old man, who sped down the road, and hit and killed Nathaniel. ((LINK MONDAY'S STORY))

"Guns is the problem," said Deborah. "We got to figure where these kids are getting these guns from?"

Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff announced six arrests – all between the ages of 15 to 23.

"I will have justice when I start to seeing police – the boots hit the ground, let them see more community people," said Deborah. "Putting children in jail is not justice to me. No, putting children in jail is not justice, it's just another band-aid put on a wound."

Deborah said she wants to see more programs for kids to help keep them off the streets.

"We are responsible for kids in our community, every one of us," said Deborah.

Deborah is currently working on funeral arrangements for her son.

And the investigation into the double homicide is still underway, with the suspects facing a long list of charges.