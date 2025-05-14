Watch Now
Kentucky man arrested in Sarasota County on attempted murder and kidnapping charges

(Source: Raycom Media)
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Kentucky man was arrested in Sarasota County for attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said Tobias McDonald, 30, of Lexington, Ky., went to 6400 Beechwood Avenue in Sarasota on Sunday and demanded to find a woman he believed was inside the home.

McDonald allegedly showed up unannounced and confronted people outside the home who had traveled to Sarasota on vacation.

SCSO said McDonald went into the house and fired a shot inside, injuring one person. McDonald then left with the woman he was looking for at the home in his car.

SCSO said they worked with the Florida Highway Patrol and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to apprehend McDonald, who was taken into custody.

He is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.


