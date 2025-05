TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay. It is another mild and foggy start to the day with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening. Highs stay near 90 degrees and increase a degree or so throughout the next seven days. High pressure remains in control keeping us virtually rain-free till late next week. The dog days of summer-feeling heat are here with the humidity cranked up too, buckle up folks!

I hope you all have a great day!