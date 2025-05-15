Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal 2025 season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their 2025 season schedule Wednesday night.
The Bucs will open their season against the New York Jets on XXX
Check out the full schedule below.
https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1922806542488703066
Florida woman says she can't flush toilet paper in her new construction home
A Florida homeowner says she can't flush toilet paper because it causes her pipes to clog. She believes it's a warranty issue, but the builder says their plumbing contractor isn't to blame.
Florida woman says she can't flush toilet paper in her new construction home