News to Know for March 14

Posted
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

This Friday, we're hitting the road with our biweekly community show, where we set out to highlight who and what makes the Tampa Bay area so great. Today, we're exploring Siesta Key and Lido Key, where we found a community working to make their pristine beaches more accessible, coming together post-hurricanes and bursting with pride. Oh, and we may have also checked out a mansion that's hitting the market for $31.5 million, because why not?

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day cool again, with many areas hitting the 50s and even 40s. Some fog might pop up as well. But don't worry, the afternoon looks much warmer.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, March 14, 2025

Things to Do this Friday, March 13

  • Find local treasures at the Dunedin Downtown Market.
    • When: 9 a.m.
    • Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
    • Cost: Free
  • Have a laugh watching Chris Distefano at the Tampa Theatre.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
    • Cost: $40
  • Immerse yourself in the world of surrealism art created by Salvador Dali at the Dali Museum.
    • When: 10 a.m.
    • Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg
    • Cost: $35

