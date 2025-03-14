Siesta Key is ready to welcome back visitors for spring break

Siesta Key is eight miles long on the coast of Sarasota County.

This community has been in the spotlight nationally and internationally for years because of their pristine sand and beach as well as MTV's reality show "Siesta Key."

Regardless of those accolades, Siesta Key still feels like a small town.

Today, you'll still see marks of last year's hurricanes but rest assured the Key is open, beautiful as ever and ready for anyone who wants to come visit.

They say they're "Siesta Strong" here and after last year's damage, it's never been truer.

Siesta Key is full of small businesses, people who have opened up shop here because they love it and just never left.

"We've got the villages, North and South Village, that just have this amazing unique charm to them. It's like almost stepping back into time. It's not a bunch of high rise hotels," said Eric Fleming, Board Chair for the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce. "Families get together. It's just, we see a lot of generational families coming down, where their grandparents used to bring the parents who are now bringing the kids. And it's a lot of fun. It's really nice to see that."

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce also provides a visitor center on Siesta Key.

It's a place where anyone can stop in, get information about the area, and help plan their trips.

"Also, we want to help highlight the hard work, the blood, sweat and tears that they've put into those businesses. We really want to help them shine and get them the business that they deserve," said Brittany Stokes, Volunteer Manager for the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center.

The Visitor Center can meet you in person, over the phone, or email to help make your stay on Siesta Key the perfect one.

The Chamber of Commerce also holds several events every year.

