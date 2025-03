One of Sarasota County's largest homes, right on Siesta Key, is now on the market.

The whopping price tag of this 11,606 square foot home is $31,500,000.

The mansion sits on 2.78 acres with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths.

Of course, this home has many upgrades with a pool and full-size tennis court.

It's listed by Roger Pettingell of Coldwell Banker Realty.