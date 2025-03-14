Forecast: Much warmer today

Sunny and much warmer today.

We'll start the day cool again with many towns in the 50s and even some 40s. A few patches of fog are possible. The afternoon today however looks much warmer. This is due to east winds which, though light, will be strong enough to keep the sea breeze away a bit longer into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 80s today, even west of I-75.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and very warm. Beaches will warm into the mid and upper 70s while everyone else heads up into the mid-80s. Some in the interior of the state may even get close to 90 degrees.

Sunday will start dry and sunny and should stay that way through mid-afternoon. Highs will reach the 80s. Late in the day clouds will increase and we'll see an chance of sct'd rain and storms. The highest chances will be north of the Bay with the rain weakening as it moves south and east.

The showers will be over by Monday morning and the rest of Monday will be sunny and much cooler.

Have a great weekend!